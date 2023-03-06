Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,830,000 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the January 31st total of 4,150,000 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Terran Orbital Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of Terran Orbital stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $2.34. 3,737,217 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,314. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43. Terran Orbital has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $12.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Terran Orbital from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Insider Activity at Terran Orbital

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

In related news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 172,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $521,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 628,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,701.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,342,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,826,953 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLAP. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Meteora Capital LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the fourth quarter worth about $569,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Terran Orbital by 188.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 63,260 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Terran Orbital by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 26,576 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

