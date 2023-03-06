The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Shares Bought by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 544,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $34,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3,007.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,578,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,547 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,874,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,747 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,800,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,364 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after acquiring an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,658,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,178,000 after buying an additional 933,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $76.76 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.19 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.50 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.66 and a 200-day moving average of $69.74.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DSGX. Barclays dropped their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.78.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc provides on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. It uses modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community.

