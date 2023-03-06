The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 7.8% from the January 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCV. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the first quarter worth $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 308,105 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $111,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:GCV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.01. The company had a trading volume of 5,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,006. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $6.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.13.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Dividend Announcement

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

