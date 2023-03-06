The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Short Interest Update

The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,020,000 shares, an increase of 10.7% from the January 31st total of 12,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total value of $137,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,842,747.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,003,498.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kroger

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,265,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,555,388,000 after buying an additional 438,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,735,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,746,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,589,000 after purchasing an additional 318,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,318,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,746,000 after purchasing an additional 41,424 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,573,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,941,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kroger Stock Performance

KR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

Shares of Kroger stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,231,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,756. Kroger has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $33.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kroger will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.