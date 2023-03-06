The North American Income Trust (LON:NAIT) Shares Down 0.2%

The North American Income Trust plc (LON:NAIT – Get Rating) traded down 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 305.21 ($3.67) and last traded at GBX 307.50 ($3.70). 83,363 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 134,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 308 ($3.70).

The North American Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 306.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 305.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £431.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 960.94 and a beta of 0.72.

The North American Income Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. The North American Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,750.00%.

The North American Income Trust Company Profile

The North American Income Trust plc is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap companies, within the market capitalization range of S&P 500 Index.

