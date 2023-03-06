The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th.

Progressive has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 46.8% per year over the last three years. Progressive has a dividend payout ratio of 5.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Progressive to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.0%.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.64. 2,348,989 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,342. The company has a market cap of $85.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Progressive has a twelve month low of $102.29 and a twelve month high of $146.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 5,170 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.07, for a total transaction of $656,951.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,323 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,344,863.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,838 shares of company stock worth $7,864,579. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Progressive by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Progressive by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,413,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $841,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PGR shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $133.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.62.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

