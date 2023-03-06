The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Trading Down 0.9%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $9.14. Approximately 465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

The Sage Group Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.77.

The Sage Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sage Group plc engages in the provision of business management solutions. It offers accounting, enterprise resource planning and payroll software. It operates through the following business segments: Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and North America. The company was founded by David Goldman, Paul Muller, and Graham Wylie in 1981 and is headquartered in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.