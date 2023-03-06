The Sandbox Price Down 13.9% Over Last Week (SAND)

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. One The Sandbox token can currently be purchased for about $0.62 or 0.00002782 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, The Sandbox has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $936.44 million and $146.20 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox Profile

The Sandbox’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,470,108 tokens. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game. The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @thesandboxgame and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en.

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

According to CryptoCompare, “SAND is a decentralized cryptocurrency token created on the Ethereum blockchain and used as the native currency of The Sandbox, a gaming platform where users create, own, rent, and monetize their virtual worlds and experiences. It is used to purchase land and other resources on the platform, as well as to reward players, developers, and content creators for their contributions to the platform. It was created by Pixowl and Animoca Brands, leveraging their respective expertise in game development and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

