Threshold Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $52.77 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. In the last seven days, Threshold has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $415.31 million and approximately $52.77 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0415 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010619 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032172 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039651 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022086 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004404 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00219862 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22,436.48 or 0.99989271 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,722,998,577.903372 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04142994 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $53,230,045.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.