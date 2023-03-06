Toncoin (TON) Price Hits $2.39 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $8.15 billion and $38.28 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Toncoin has traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $2.39 or 0.00010660 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00032235 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00039718 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00022022 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004421 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.21 or 0.00219718 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,395.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002860 BTC.

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.39413769 USD and is up 2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $42,215,205.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

