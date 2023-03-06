Toromont Industries (TIH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Toromont Industries (TSE: TIH) recently:

2/16/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$110.00 to C$124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$123.00 to C$131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$111.00 to C$113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$112.00 to C$118.00.

2/16/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$121.00 to C$125.00.

2/15/2023 – Toromont Industries had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$120.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/11/2023 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$110.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Toromont Industries was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating.

TIH stock traded up C$0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$113.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,378. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.85, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$93.25 and a twelve month high of C$124.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$106.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Toromont Industries’s payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

