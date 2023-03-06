Tremor International (TRMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $7.68 on Monday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

TRMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Tremor International from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tremor International in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.60.

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

