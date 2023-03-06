Tremor International (TRMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ TRMR opened at $7.68 on Monday. Tremor International has a twelve month low of $6.12 and a twelve month high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $552.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.48.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tremor International during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tremor International by 93.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.72% of the company’s stock.
Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.
