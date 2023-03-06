True Drinks (OTCMKTS:TRUU) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.11

True Drinks Holdings, Inc (OTCMKTS:TRUU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 48630 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

True Drinks Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11. The stock has a market cap of $534.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 10.90.

About True Drinks

True Drinks Holdings, Inc markets and distributes nutritional supplement drinks. The company sells Bazi All Natural Energy, a liquid nutritional supplement drink through drinkbazi.com. It also formulates products containing CBD; and produces and distributes vapor products in approximately 90 countries.

