Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Bought by Lake Street Advisors Group LLC

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial by 555.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 639 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $61.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.78. The stock has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $1,727,982.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 307,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Truist Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Truist Financial to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.91.

About Truist Financial

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

