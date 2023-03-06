Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.22. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 275,391 shares traded.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.
TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.
