Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Shares Gap Up to $4.07

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.07, but opened at $4.22. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 275,391 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKC. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 438,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 39,000 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 45,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 25,467 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 233.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

