Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Bought by Maj Invest Holding A S

Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,217,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 6.7% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.20% of Union Pacific worth $252,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 36,068.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Cowen upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Union Pacific from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Union Pacific Stock Performance

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

UNP traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.22. The company had a trading volume of 877,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,755. The stock has a market cap of $127.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.30. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

