Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.
Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $125.94. 1,190,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,428. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Health Services
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
Universal Health Services Company Profile
Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.
