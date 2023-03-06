Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Universal Health Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.29.

Shares of UHS stock traded down $1.18 on Monday, reaching $125.94. 1,190,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,428. The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $144.90 and a 200-day moving average of $122.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $158.28.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 1,568 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $201,158.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,820.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,727 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 81,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 45,965 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 181,848 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,314,000 after buying an additional 73,019 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 11,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

