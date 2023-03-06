UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Raised to $5.50

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $4.00 price target on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of UWM from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UWM from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UWM has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.91.

UWM Trading Up 0.4 %

UWM stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $448.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.43. UWM has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $5.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.86.

UWM Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.30%. UWM’s payout ratio is 97.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of UWM by 220.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,246 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in UWM by 531.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 231,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 194,407 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter worth about $830,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of UWM by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 41,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 20,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in UWM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.73% of the company’s stock.

About UWM

(Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

