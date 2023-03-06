Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $52,646.88 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Timothy Williams also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 15th, Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.33. 671,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,787. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $359.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.72.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.
About Vanda Pharmaceuticals
Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA)
- Go Where the Money Is. Here’s 3 Top Bank Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Another Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock
- Solar Tech-Services; Nextracker Should Be On Your Radar
- Is American Lithium a Safe Bet as Demand for Lithium Soars
- Highwoods Properties, High-quality Real Estate for a Discount
Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.