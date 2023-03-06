Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) SVP Sells $52,646.88 in Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) SVP Timothy Williams sold 8,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $52,646.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 111,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,719.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Thursday, December 15th, Timothy Williams sold 8,000 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $56,080.00.

Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $6.33. 671,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,787. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $12.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04. The company has a market cap of $359.45 million, a PE ratio of 52.83 and a beta of 0.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

