Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, March 14th (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 14th. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 14th.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIOG opened at $200.90 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $173.28 and a 12 month high of $223.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.21 and its 200 day moving average is $192.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,629,000 after buying an additional 31,504 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 302.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 27,473 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $2,633,000.

