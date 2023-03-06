Vertcoin Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.42 million and $113,872.27 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded 12.1% lower against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,480.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.31 or 0.00392853 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00014957 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $152.47 or 0.00678233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00087851 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.40 or 0.00557839 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004433 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009741 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,257,322 coins. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.