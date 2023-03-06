Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.58 and last traded at $18.58. 222,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 634,232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Verve Therapeutics from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verve Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Verve Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verve Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

