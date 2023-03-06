Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Vista Gold Price Performance

NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.35. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.

Vista Gold Company Profile

Vista Gold Corp. engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and potential development projects. It focuses on Mt. Todd in Northern Territory, Australia project. The company was founded on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, CO.

