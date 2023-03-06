Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Vista Gold Price Performance
NYSE VGZ opened at $0.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.12 and a beta of 1.35. Vista Gold has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day moving average is $0.56.
Vista Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vista Gold (VGZ)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
- How to Find Blue Chip Dividend Stocks
- Zscaler, Inc Plummets, Is It Time To Buy The Dip?
- What is a Good Dividend Yield? How to Decide
Receive News & Ratings for Vista Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.