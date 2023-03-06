Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.47

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 938442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Vivid Seats from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Vivid Seats to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vivid Seats from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivid Seats currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.78.

Vivid Seats Stock Down 7.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00.

Insider Activity at Vivid Seats

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Vivid Seats news, Director Craig A. Dixon sold 4,889 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $36,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $68,960.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vivid Seats by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

About Vivid Seats

Vivid Seats Inc operates as an online secondary marketplace for tickets in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for live sports, concerts, and theater shows, and other live events.

