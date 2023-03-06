VRES Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $102.50 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One VRES token can now be bought for approximately $0.0410 or 0.00000182 BTC on exchanges. VRES has a market cap of $102.50 million and approximately $1,188.14 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, VRES has traded up 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010642 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00032088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00039767 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00022077 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000152 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00220362 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22,479.94 or 1.00005685 BTC.

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. Its launch date was May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. VRES’s official website is vrs.care. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official message board is medium.com/@vrshp.

VRES Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.0431231 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $1,249.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VRES directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VRES should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VRES using one of the exchanges listed above.

