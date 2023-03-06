Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Tops $3.48 on Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for $3.48 or 0.00015514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $94.70 million and $4.26 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00010628 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00032020 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00038935 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001997 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00021839 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004427 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00219836 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22,456.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,182,227 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged PYR has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 27,182,227 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged PYR is 3.44870317 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,121,561.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars.

