Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Acquired by Palestra Capital Management LLC

Palestra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up 6.7% of Palestra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Palestra Capital Management LLC owned 0.68% of Vulcan Materials worth $143,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after acquiring an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,725,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,263,000 after acquiring an additional 321,581 shares in the last quarter. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $194.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.25.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,836. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $181.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.18. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $137.54 and a one year high of $197.76. The company has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.76.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for the infrastructure and construction industries. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

