Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALD) Trading Up 5%

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Shares of Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDGet Rating) traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.35. 10,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 5,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Waldencast from $12.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Waldencast Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waldencast

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Waldencast by 295.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waldencast in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Waldencast during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waldencast during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Institutional investors own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Waldencast

Waldencast plc, a skincare company, develops, markets, and sells skin health products worldwide. The company offers approximately 200 cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

See Also

