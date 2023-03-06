Waltonchain Price Hits $0.23 on Top Exchanges (WTC)

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Waltonchain token can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00001033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar. Waltonchain has a market capitalization of $19.03 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.



Waltonchain Profile

Waltonchain is a token. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,967,646 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,992,434 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

