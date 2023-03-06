Waltonchain (WTC) Trading Down 7% This Week

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Waltonchain has a market cap of $18.86 million and approximately $2.01 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded down 7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waltonchain Token Profile

Waltonchain is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,965,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,990,148 tokens. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain project is named after Charles Walton (1921—2011), the famous inventor of RFID technology. Waltonchain is the underlying public business eco chain. It resorts to RFID technology to create a unique combination of blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). On this eco chain, merchants can create customized child chains and monitor production, logistics, warehousing and retail circulation of all commodities.

As a business eco chain, Waltonchain ensures that all data on it is authentic and credible. With the self-developed reader chip and tag chip, all data of physical commodities in circulation is automatically recorded to blockchain. Thus Waltonchain avoids human interference, minimizes the data tampering possibility and creates a fair, transparent, traceable and credible new-generation business ecosystem.”

Waltonchain Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

