Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) in the last few weeks:
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00.
- 2/23/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/22/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/17/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/15/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.
- 2/14/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/31/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/6/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.
Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of BBWI stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.
Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works
Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.
