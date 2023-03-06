Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) in the last few weeks:

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $52.00 to $50.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $42.00 to $46.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/24/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $55.00 to $47.00.

2/23/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $39.00 to $43.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

2/16/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/15/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $50.00.

2/14/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/31/2023 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $45.00 to $52.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2023 – Bath & Body Works was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $55.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $39.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.60. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $58.17.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 16,805 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 95,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Graphene Investments SAS purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,785,000. Finally, III Capital Management increased its stake in Bath & Body Works by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. III Capital Management now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

