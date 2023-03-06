Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 77.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Welltower were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.6% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010,798 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,253 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower during the third quarter worth $72,511,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after purchasing an additional 988,063 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Welltower by 243.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,322,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,035,000 after acquiring an additional 936,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $75.31 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.35, a PEG ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.36.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 762.52%.

Several research firms have recently commented on WELL. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.56.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.