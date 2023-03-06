Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Short Interest Up 12.9% in February

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 75,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 146,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares during the period.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.31. The stock had a trading volume of 24,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,038. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

