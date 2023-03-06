Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 13.3% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of DMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
