Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Short Interest Up 13.3% in February

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 13.3% from the January 31st total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.07. The stock had a trading volume of 18,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,332. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $10.45 and a 12 month high of $14.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 105,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 130,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 64.5% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 30,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,950 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 182,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,971 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

