WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0782 on Major Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 6th. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $59.75 million and $702,222.99 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.03 or 0.00392215 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00028505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00014930 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000808 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00009767 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000850 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017484 BTC.

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

