WINkLink Price Down 7.6% This Week (WIN)

WINkLink (WIN) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. In the last week, WINkLink has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One WINkLink token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. WINkLink has a total market capitalization of $89.62 million and approximately $15.29 million worth of WINkLink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINkLink Profile

WINkLink’s launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINkLink’s total supply is 993,701,859,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,737,300,000 tokens. WINkLink’s official Twitter account is @winklink_oracle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for WINkLink is winklink-oracle.medium.com. The Reddit community for WINkLink is https://reddit.com/r/win_wink. The official website for WINkLink is winklink.org.

Buying and Selling WINkLink

According to CryptoCompare, “WINkLink (WIN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. WINkLink has a current supply of 993,701,859,243.4863 with 961,737,300,000 in circulation. The last known price of WINkLink is 0.0000932 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 96 active market(s) with $13,330,244.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://winklink.org/.”

