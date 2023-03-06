Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $11.54 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001482 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a market cap of $11.54 billion and $37,272.98 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped Cardano

Wrapped Cardano’s launch date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,538,184,454 coins and its circulating supply is 34,683,242,571 coins. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Cardano is www.cardano.org. Wrapped Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano.

Wrapped Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,538,184,453.812 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.3342603 USD and is down -1.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $28,031.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

