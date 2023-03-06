Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $55.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on XMTR. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Xometry from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Xometry from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xometry in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a sell rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Xometry stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $820.46 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of -0.03. Xometry has a 1 year low of $17.02 and a 1 year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.34.

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.32 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 19.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Xometry will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $83,065.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,424.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,382.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,737 shares of company stock worth $1,862,923. Company insiders own 30.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xometry during the third quarter worth $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Xometry by 82.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

