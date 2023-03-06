XRUN (XRUN) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $35,699.70

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One XRUN token can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00001437 BTC on exchanges. XRUN has a total market capitalization of $312.81 million and $35,699.70 worth of XRUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, XRUN has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRUN Profile

XRUN’s launch date was April 5th, 2022. XRUN’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,000,000 tokens. XRUN’s official message board is blog.naver.com/xrunfoundation. The official website for XRUN is xrun.run/m. XRUN’s official Twitter account is @foundationxrun and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling XRUN

According to CryptoCompare, “A blockchain advertising platform with AR(Augmented Reality) and GPS technologyCollection and mission performance of XRUN crypto-currencyIncreased reliability and immersion in advertising of introducing Blockchain and using ARHigh reward system through crypto-currency, increased advertising efficiencyTelegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRUN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRUN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XRUN using one of the exchanges listed above.

