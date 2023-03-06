yOUcash Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $939,766.91 (YOUC)

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $4.74 billion and $939,766.91 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One yOUcash token can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00002453 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, yOUcash has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

yOUcash Profile

yOUcash’s launch date was July 19th, 2019. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,617,397,989 tokens. yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for yOUcash is youengine.io/blog. The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/youenginefans and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for yOUcash is youengine.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads.

Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game.”

yOUcash Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy yOUcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

