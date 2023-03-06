YUSD Stablecoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $191,925.09 (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One YUSD Stablecoin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004454 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $218.37 million and $191,925.09 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00017749 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $165,032.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

