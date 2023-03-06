Zambesigold Price Hits $0.40 on Top Exchanges (ZGD)

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 17.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001803 BTC on popular exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $44.84 million and $126,474.52 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold’s launch date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

Buying and Selling Zambesigold

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the exchanges listed above.

