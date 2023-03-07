182,300 Shares in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 182,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $451,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,508 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,003,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 17,537.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,248,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,924 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the third quarter valued at about $48,487,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 24.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,496,960 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,230,000 after acquiring an additional 895,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 264,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.64, for a total transaction of $17,359,220.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,301,854.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,217 shares of company stock worth $20,791,327 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.42. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.68 and a fifty-two week high of $68.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QSR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

