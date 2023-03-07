225,000 Shares in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.28% of Integra Resources as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITRG. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Integra Resources by 96.1% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Integra Resources during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 362.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 339,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.83% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSEMKT:ITRG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.54. 61,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,606. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Integra Resources Company Profile

Several brokerages recently commented on ITRG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Integra Resources from C$1.00 to C$1.05 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Integra Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. It primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 790 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,673 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

