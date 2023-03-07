2,420,483 Shares in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,420,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,700,000. Keurig Dr Pepper makes up approximately 1.5% of Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 0.17% of Keurig Dr Pepper at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,426,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 776,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 416,091 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 565,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,498 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KDP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.67.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,015,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,963,170. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $49.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.31.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 79.21%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $1,032,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,543,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,590,232.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.