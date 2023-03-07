29,187 Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Acquired by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,781,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,538,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362,168 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 168,666.6% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,688,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,499,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,559 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,409,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,452,000 after purchasing an additional 72,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,164,000 after buying an additional 49,839 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 117,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,033. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.02. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $71.40 and a one year high of $84.28.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

