3,035 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Acquired by Unionview LLC

Unionview LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.50 on Tuesday, reaching $85.09. 1,950,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,420. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $74.66 and a 12 month high of $113.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.29. The company has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.87.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

