400,000 Shares in Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA) Acquired by Peconic Partners LLC

Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Global X Uranium ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Peconic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URA. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 231.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,089,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,591 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,080,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,226,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 947,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 834,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,545,000 after purchasing an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Global X Uranium ETF by 308.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 802,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,002,000 after purchasing an additional 606,424 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Uranium ETF alerts:

Global X Uranium ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSEARCA:URA traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.52. 624,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,850,092. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.09. Global X Uranium ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.65 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Global X Uranium ETF Profile

The Global X Uranium ETF (URA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies involved in uranium mining and the production of nuclear components. URA was launched on Nov 4, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Uranium ETF (NYSEARCA:URA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Uranium ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Uranium ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.