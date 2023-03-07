4,607 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by Premier Asset Management LLC

Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,607 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 128.9% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 737 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 932.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BBY. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Best Buy to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.44.

Best Buy Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BBY opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.10. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology retailer reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.52. Best Buy had a return on equity of 55.81% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $14.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.