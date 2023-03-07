46,700 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 46,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,459,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Stryker by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Stryker by 3,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 4,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.79, for a total transaction of $1,135,387.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,473.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total transaction of $1,437,190.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,410 shares of company stock valued at $98,071,253 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stryker Stock Down 1.5 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

Shares of SYK stock opened at $267.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.71 and its 200-day moving average is $235.00. The stock has a market cap of $101.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.34, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $284.00.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 22.39%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.62%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

